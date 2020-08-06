Police: 59-year-old woman shot, wounded while driving in Milwaukee, man arrested

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning, Aug. 6. It happened around 2:45 a.m. near Teutonia and Florist.

Police say the victim was driving in her vehicle when the suspect fired shots at the victim, striking her. The victim, a 59-year-old woman from Milwaukee sustained non-life threatening injuries.

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A 38-year-old man from Milwaukee was arrested in connection to this incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.