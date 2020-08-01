Police: 47-year-old woman killed in Racine County crash

article

A 47-year-old Franksville woman was killed in a Caledonia crash on Friday, July 31, police said.

The crash happened near Golf Road in Frontage Road around 9:50 a.m. on Friday. Police said the woman was at a stop sign and pulled out in front of a semi-truck.

The semi did not have a stop sign and struck the woman's vehicle on the driver's side.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Caledonia police and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene.