Police: 33-year-old man shot, wounded near 18th and Vine in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night, Aug. 12 near 18th and Vine. It happened around 9 p.m.

Police say a a 33-year old Milwaukee man sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and is being treated at a local hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.