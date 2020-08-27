Police: 3 suspects steal over $300 worth of Red Bull, vodka from W Fuel Stop in Butler

article

Police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects wanted in connection to a theft that happened Sunday, Aug. 23 at the W Fuel Stop in the Village of Butler. The third suspect has been identified.

According to police, around 2:42 p.m. a man and two women entered the W Fuel Stop and selected five large cases of Red Bull ($336.11) and one bottle of Smirnoff vodka ($25.11) and walked out of the store without paying.

They fled in a light blue Honda Civic bearing Wisconsin plate AFN-1245 with a defective driver's brake light. The registered owner of the vehicle matched the operator/male suspect and he has been identified. Police are looking for assistance in identifying the two females involved.

The first female suspect is described as a black female, heavier set, wearing a white tank top, dark blue shorts, and white shoes.

The second female suspect is described as a black female, thin build, wearing a gray scarf, pink shirt, small gray/multi-colored shorts, and black/white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Village of Butler Police Department at 262-446-5070.