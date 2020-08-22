Police: 3 separate shootings leave 3 injured in Milwaukee

Police are investigating three shootings that happened in the evening hours of Friday, August 21 into the early morning hours of Saturday, August 22.

The first shooting happened near N. 48th Street and Roosevelt around 7:40 p.m. Friday. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened around 11 p.m. Friday near S. 24th Street and W. Lapham Street. The victim, a 26-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

In a third incident, police say a 27-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained non-life threatening injuries in a shooting near N. 15th Place and W. Orchard Street around 12:15 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the hospital.

In all three incidents, Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.