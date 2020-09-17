Police: 17-year-old girl shot in the leg on Milwaukee's north side

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night, Sept. 16 near 42nd and Hopkins. It happened around 9:25 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 17-year-old girl, suffered a single gunshot wound to the left leg and is expected to survive.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.