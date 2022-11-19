Pleasant Prairie rollover crash; 2 children seriously injured

article

Pleasant Prairie Police Department responded to an accident involving two vehicles near Springbrook and Highway 31 that sent two children to the hospital on Friday, Nov. 18.

Police said the accident happened around 8:30 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers extricated two children from one of the cars and administered life-saving measures.

Officials said the children and their parents were transported to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital and Aurora Medical Center Kenosha. Both children sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police said the cause of the accident remains under investigation. The intersection is now open to traffic.

