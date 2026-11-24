The Brief Pleasant Prairie police K-9 Rex tracked and found a missing 12-year-old boy with autism. Officer Josh Girdaukus and Rex located Cameron Douma in the woods within about 10 minutes. Cameron had been missing for about an hour after running away following a backyard argument.



Rex, a police K-9, is filled with energy.

Meet Rex

What To Know:

"He’s high drive. He’s very high energy. He likes to work," said Rex's handler, Officer Josh Girdaukus.

That energy was more important than ever a month ago when the Pleasant Prairie Police Department got a report of a missing 12-year-old child with autism.

Rex

"Him and I put in a lot, a lot of work every day in tracking, especially. It’s a very hard skill to master," said Girdaukus.

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Missing child

The backstory:

Cameron Douma had been missing for about an hour. He was playing in the backyard with his brother, and as brothers do, they bickered.

"I didn’t know what was next. I didn’t know what to do. So, of course, my body reacts by running away," said Cameron.

Officer Girdaukus and Rex got to the scene and, just by smelling one piece of Cameron’s clothing he had recently worn, started tracking the scent.

"So, when I’m tracking, I’m focused on his behavior, his tracking behavior, all those sorts of things," said Girdaukus.

Rex led them into the woods in the backyard, and within about 10 minutes from when they arrived, they found Cameron.

He was about 200 yards past the tree line into the woods.

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"And I couldn’t believe it when I saw them come running through our backyard through the tree line. And I was just so amazed that that little dog could do such an amazing job like that," said Cameron's mom, Jennifer Douma.

Rex

Rex on the job

Big picture view:

Rex just turned 2 years old. He has been training with Officer Girdaukus since March, and he was sworn in in August. He loves life, especially when he is on the job.

"So, he loves to work. He was bred to do this job," said Girdaukus. "And so, when he’s working, he knows he’s on the track. He’s excited. He’s happy."

And that happiness rubs off.

"Dogs are literally my first favorite animal," said Cameron. "I liked it. I also kissed the dog on its head."

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ben Hanson and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.