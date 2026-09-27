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The Brief A plane crashed Sunday in East Troy, Wisconsin near Carvers School Road. Four people were on board the plane and three were taken for medical evaluation, while one person was checked over and released at the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is now leading the investigation into the crash.



A plane with four people in it went down near Carvers School Road in East Troy, Wisconsin on Sunday, according to a press release by the Town of East Troy Police Department and East Troy Fire Rescue.

Plane crashes in East Troy

What we know:

The crash happened in the area of Carvers School Road in the Town of East Troy, Walworth County. Four people were on board the aircraft when it went down. Everyone on board the plane survived the crash. Three of them were taken for medical evaluation, while the fourth was checked out and released right there at the scene.

Several first responders came to assist at the scene. The Town of East Troy Police Department, East Troy Fire Rescue, the Walworth County Sheriff's Department and the Village of East Troy Police Department all responded. The Walworth County Communications Center helped coordinate everything, and Sky Dive Milwaukee also pitched in during the response.

Plane crash investigation

What we don't know:

It's still unclear what caused the plane to go down, the condition of the three people taken for medical evaluation, or any other details about the aircraft involved. More information is expected to be released as the review moves forward.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is now taking the lead on the investigation and will be working alongside the Town of East Troy Police Department as they dig into what caused the crash.