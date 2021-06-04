Plan activities on the water this summer

With warm weather in the forecast, it's time to start planning some activities on the water
Brian is getting ready to board one of the most unique boats on the Milwaukee River - The Paddle Tavern.
MILWAUKEE - With warm weather in the forecast, it's time to start planning some activities on the water. Brian is getting ready to board one of the most unique boats on the Milwaukee River - The Paddle Tavern.
Looking to get some friends together for a good time?
Brian has just the thing, a unique Milwaukee River excursion aboard the Paddle Tavern!
Duffy Boats are Eco Friendly, Certified Zero Emissions and they use charged electricity instead of gasoline. Plus they're a lot of fun and if you're over 25 you can rent one. Brian is getting ready for the weekend aboard one of the easiest boats to drive on the Milwaukee River.
Hoping to get out on the water, but you're not a seasoned boat person?
Brian is showing off a boat you can rent that's as easy to drive as a golf cart.
Duffy Boats are Eco Friendly, Certified Zero Emissions and they use charged electricity instead of gasoline
Brian is getting ready for the weekend aboard one of the easiest boats to drive on the Milwaukee River.
Brew City Kayak offers a paddling experience that showcases the unique beauty of Milwaukee. Brian is paddling his way down the river checking out the view of downtown Milwaukee from the water.
Brew City Kayak offers a paddling experience that showcases the unique beauty of Milwaukee
Brian is paddling his way down the river checking out the view of downtown Milwaukee from the water.
With warm weather in the forecast it's definitely time to start planning some activities on the water
Brian is checking out some of the fun you can experience on an 18 foot paddle board that the first of its kind in the state.