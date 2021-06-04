Plan activities on the water this summer

With warm weather in the forecast, it's time to start planning some activities on the water. Brian is getting ready to board one of the most unique boats on the Milwaukee River - The Paddle Tavern.

Duffy Boats are Eco Friendly, Certified Zero Emissions and they use charged electricity instead of gasoline. Plus they're a lot of fun and if you're over 25 you can rent one. Brian is getting ready for the weekend aboard one of the easiest boats to drive on the Milwaukee River.

Brew City Kayak offers a paddling experience that showcases the unique beauty of Milwaukee. Brian is paddling his way down the river checking out the view of downtown Milwaukee from the water.