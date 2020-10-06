Pizza Hut employees chase robber out of store with pizza cutter

Houston Police are searching for suspects who attempted to rob a Pizza Hut on Aug. 29, around 10:45 p.m.

Police say three males entered the Pizza Hut, located at 1454 Lockwood, in Houston with a pry bar demanding money.

Houston Police search for suspects wanted in attempted robbery

According to authorities, one of the suspects attempted to open the cash register with the pry bar but was unable to force it open.

Surveillance footage captured a glimpse of the suspects:

An employee picked up a pizza cutter from the ground and began to chase the suspects, who quickly ran out of the business without being able to take any money.

Suspect descriptions per HPD:

Suspect #1: Hispanic male, white hoodie, and dark pants.

Suspect #2: Black male, black hoodie, and used a pry bar.

Suspect #3 (look-out): Black male, gray shirt and wore sandals.