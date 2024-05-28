These are the different kinds of pizza around the U.S.

article

Whether freshly baked at a restaurant or out of the microwave at home, pizza is a meal enjoyed in many ways, from thin to wide slices complemented with an array of toppings like pepperoni, pineapples, spinach, sausage, and even salmon.

But the style of pizza you like to indulge in usually depends on the region of the country you call home, and these are some of the places with their variations of the beloved Italian pie.

New York pizza

New York-style pizza is a large, thin-crusted pizza that developed from the classic Neapolitan-style pizza, brought to New York City by Italian immigrants during the early 1900s. Pizza was introduced to the area with the opening of the first pizza restaurant in the U.S. owned by Gennaro Lombardi, according to Food and Wine.com .

FILE-A Margherita pizza is served at the famous Lombardi's Pizza in New York, New York. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

New Haven, Connecticut-style apizza

In New Haven, pizza is called apizza, pronounced "ah-beetz," and slices are slightly smaller with a unique shape, and its charred crust, baked in a hot coal oven, is thinner and crispier than New York-style pies. The crust is a staple of New Haven pizza.

FILE-A pizza is prepared for a customer at Frank Pepe Pizzeria in New Haven, Connecticut. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Frank Pepe created the pizza in two versions: the plain pie, also called a tomato pie, covered only with sauce and appears cheese-less, and the white clam pizza, which features barely-cooked clams.

The city of New Haven has 75 pizza shops, and the state of Connecticut has the most pizzerias in any state per capita and the most family-owned pizzerias of any state in the country, FOX 5 New York reported.

Detroit-style pizza

Detroit pizza is known for its rectangular shape with a thick, lighter crust and the toppings are pressed onto the dough, sprinkled with cheese running down the edges, and ladled with sauce to prevent the crust from getting soggy. The pizza was created by Gus Guerra in 1946 and began at Buddy’s Rendezvous Pizzeria on Detroit’s eastside, where Guerra and his staff made their first square-shaped pizza.

FILE-A pizza is being prepared at Grandma Bob's Pizza in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rebecca Simonov for the Washington Post)

Chicago deep dish pizza

Chicago deep dish pizza is a cracker-thin, square-cut crusted dish with mozzarella layered at the bottom of the pie to isolate the dough on the bottom from getting soggy from the toppings on top.

FILE-A green pepper deep dish pizza at My Pi Pizza in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Jason Little for the Washington Post)

Toppings are layered over the cheese, and sausage is put in raw. Crushed whole tomatoes are used to make the sauce and are the last ingredient added complemented with some parmesan cheese, according to Food and Wine.

California-style pizza

This pizza is known for its thin, crispy crust and is often highlighted with unconventional toppings like barbecue chicken, smoked salmon, or Thai-inspired ingredients.

FILE- A prosciutto, arugula, and shaved parmesan pizza is seen in a box in San Ramon, California. (Photo courtesy of Sftm/Photo by Gado/Getty Images)

California-style pizza gained popularity in the early 1980s thanks to California chefs Ed LaDou, Wolfgang Puck, and Alice Waters.

Food and Wine noted that Wolfgang Puck tried one of LaDou’s pizzas and hired him to work at Spago, a restaurant Puck opened in 1982. One of the signature pies created at the eatery that was a favorite among patrons is the smoked salmon and caviar pizza.

