Phoenix police officer pulls child away from oncoming traffic on busy street

A Phoenix Police officer was quick to intervene when he saw a 5-year-old child alone on a busy street as oncoming traffic approached.

The Phoenix Police Department said Officer Briggs noticed the boy while on another call last month.

The video, released on October 22, shows the officer running towards the child and pulling him out of the way of traffic.

"Thank you, Officer Briggs, your swift action saved the little boy," police said in a tweet.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.