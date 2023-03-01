'Peter Pan & Wendy': Disney+ shares 1st official trailer of live-action film

article

The first trailer for the live-action Disney+ film "Peter Pan & Wendy" was released this week , giving fans of the J.M. Barrie novel and animated movie a reimagined look at the never-ending childhood classic.

In the new film, fans meet Wendy Darling (played by Ever Anderson), described as "a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind." Wendy meets the boy who refuses to grow up, Peter Pan (played by Alexander Molony), and with her brothers and a tiny fairy named Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland.

"There, Wendy encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever," the film’s synopsis reads.

Jude Law stars as the one-handed pirate villain, while Tinker Bell is played by "Blackish" star Yara Shahidi.

Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, and Jim Gaffigan also round out the cast.

The story of Peter Pan has been told in a variety of ways, including J.B. Barrie’s play and novel "Peter and Wendy," Walt Disney’s 1953 animated film "Peter Pan," the 1991 classic "Hook" starring Robin Williams, and even NBC’s 2014 telecast of "Peter Pan Live!" with Allison Williams in the title role.

"In making Peter Pan & Wendy, we set out to craft a film that honors both the original J.M. Barrie text and Walt Disney’s animated adaptation; we wanted to invigorate our retelling with emotional sincerity, an open heart, and a grand yearning for adventure," director and co-writer David Lowery said in a statement .

"Hundreds of incredible artists spent many years bringing this film to the screen; I’m excited for audiences to see their work, to go on this ride, and to rediscover an evergreen tale from a new perspective," Lowery added.

"Peter Pan & Wendy" will begin streaming on Disney+ on April 28.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.