Persons in pickup truck steal towable generator from Washington County construction site

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in its investigation into the theft of a towable generator from a construction site on Highway D in the Town of Wayne.

Officials say around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, unknown persons in a white pickup truck with no cap traveled into the construction site -- and stole a trailered 1989 Ingersoll Rand 20 kW generator from the construction site.

The generator model is E20WJD, tan in color with a green “W” sticker on the side, has a pintle hitch, and a hook welded onto the top. The serial number for this generator is 177626U8903. A photo of a similar generator is below.

The suspect vehicle left the area traveling westbound on Highway D.

If the generator is located, you are urged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office -- and reference complaint 20-27820.