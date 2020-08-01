'People love baseball here:' Fans yearn for Brewers' home games after postponed series

With the entire Milwaukee Brewers-St. Louis Cardinals series now postponed, the Crew's home opener is rescheduled again. It will now be Monday, Aug. 3 against the Chicago White Sox -- pending updates in COVID-19 testing.

This season's home opener was already expected to be different, with roadblocks keeping fans from making their way to Miller Park for tailgating.

Just one week prior to the trio of postponements that were issued by Major League Baseball on Saturday, Aug. 1, FOX6 News found Brewers fans at Broken Bat Brewing Co. as the team opened its 2020 campaign at Wrigley Field.

The baseball-themed taproom benefits when the Brewers are on TV, but with the weekend series against the Cardinals postponed, excitement transitioned to nerves.

"As a fan, it's definitely a huge bummer. And just a fan of baseball as well, the optimism is slowly dying that a season's gonna happen," Kyle Nelson, general manager at the Broken Bat taproom, said.

Milwaukee Brewers fans watch 2020 Opening Day at Broken Bat Brewing Co.

"I can't say I didn't expect it, but I don't want it to happen," said Brewers fan Andy Wasik. "I want to see some baseball for sure, but worst case scenario you turn to the Bucks."

Closer to Miller Park, Dugout 54 usually thrives on game days -- especially the home opener -- offering fans a quick shuttle ride to the ballpark. Just having the team playing nearby brings fans to the bar.

"People love baseball here," said Dave Grycan, general manager at Dugout 54. "We were really hoping to get the...not that we could do anything about it, but the home games here. We would have even better viewership."

Miller Park

Now, Grycan is just trying to keep his lineup of taps, drinks and food ready for the home opener -- whenever it comes.

"We were gonna run some bar games, you know, and just try and bring normalcy back, but obviously the game got canceled," Grycan said.

Fans told FOX6 News that they are hopeful that the Brewers can keep playing, but would not be surprised to see the season stalled.