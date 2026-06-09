High temperatures bring risk of buckling pavement: WisDOT

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The Brief With high temperatures expected across parts of Wisconsin this week, drivers should be aware of potential pavement buckling. WisDOT urges drivers to remain alert and exercise extra caution on the roads. The extreme heat forces pavement slabs to expand and collide.



With high temperatures expected across parts of Wisconsin between June 9 and June 10, drivers should be aware of potential pavement buckling.

Watch for pavement buckles

What we know:

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) advises motorists to stay alert and drive with extra caution.

Rapid shifts from cool weather to intense heat can cause pavement to expand and buckle. Under these conditions, expanding concrete slabs push against one another. If the pressure becomes too intense, the pavement will buckle and form sudden hazards like bumps and dips.

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Buckling pavement

WisDOT tips

What you can do:

While it’s difficult to predict if or where buckling may occur, WisDOT offers these tips:

Slow down, buckle up and focus your full attention on the roadway.

Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers, including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.

Before your trip, check 511 Wisconsin, 511wi.gov , for the latest on any incidents or delays.

If necessary, report serious pavement issues by calling 911. Be ready to provide specific location information.