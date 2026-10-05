Palmyra DPW road worker hit by car while painting lines

The Brief A Village of Palmyra Department of Public Works employee was struck by a vehicle on Monday morning. The worker was alert and able to answer questions before being taken to the hospital. The driver remained at the scene, cooperated with officials and was ticketed.



A Village of Palmyra Department of Public Works road worker was hit by a car Monday morning and was taken to a local hospital.

Palmyra road worker hit by car

What we know:

The incident occurred around 10:16 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5 when the DPW worker was struck by a car while they were preparing to paint lines at the intersection of West Main and Fourth Streets. Multiple other employees were in the area, all wearing bright green reflective clothing.

The driver remained at the scene, cooperated with officers, and admitted to seeing the workers before the collision.

According to officials, the worker that was hit was alert, oriented and able to answer questions before they were transported by ambulance to Aurora Summit for further evaluation.

The driver was issued a citation by Palmyra Police.

What we don't know:

The identities of the employee and driver were not disclosed by officials and there hasn't been an update on the condition of the employee that was struck.

Local perspective:

Palmyra Police wants to remind drivers that roadwork is continuing throughout the village and the surrounding region. Officials asked people to slow down, stay attentive, follow traffic directions and give crews enough space to work safely.

They also said that they will continue increased traffic enforcement efforts to help protect roadway workers, families and children throughout the community.