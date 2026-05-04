Packers signing quarterback Tyrod Taylor as backup

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The Brief The Packers have signed quarterback Tyrod Taylor. He is expected to fill the role as backup to Jordan Love, following Malik Willis' departure. Taylor most recently played for the New York Jets for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.



The Green Bay Packers are signing veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor. He is expected to back up Jordan Love and provide depth to the position.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero broke the news on Monday, May 4.

In a related move, Pelissero also said the Packers are releasing quarterback Desmond Riddler.

Kyron Drones and Kyle McCord are also listed as quarterbacks on the Packers roster, as of May 4.

The Packers later confirmed the signing, adding that McCord will wear #18.

New backup QB needed

The backstory:

Back in March, former Packers backup quarterback Malik Willis entered free agency and signed with the Miami Dolphins on a three-year, $67.5 million deal.

Tyrod Taylor

By the numbers:

Tyrod Taylor was a 6th round pick (180th overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft, when he was signed by the Baltimore Ravens.

Taylor has played in 100 NFL games with seven teams over 15 seasons. He most recently played for the New York Jets in 2024 and 2025, at times filling in for both Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields.