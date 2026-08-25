Packers reveal new NFL Rivalries uniforms; honor century of tradition

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The Brief The Green Bay Packers unveiled their new NFL Rivalries alternate uniforms. The uniforms are scheduled to make their on-field debut against Chicago on Oct. 11. The new jersey, pants, and helmet—alongside a unique product line—highlight public ownership, team history, and fan culture.



The Green Bay Packers unveiled their new NFL Rivalries alternate uniforms Tuesday, Aug. 25, offering a modern twist on the classic green and gold to honor the franchise's century-long legacy

NFL Rivalries uniforms

What we know:

The new uniforms are scheduled to make their on-field debut against Chicago on Oct. 11, with the jerseys, helmets, and accompanying merchandise becoming available at the Packers Pro Shop—both in-store and online—starting Sept. 1.

According to a news release, the uniform showcases a desaturated vintage green jersey accented by subtle alabaster and gold stripes, complemented by alabaster pants and a matching matte helmet featuring green and gold striping alongside a matte green facemask.

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The alabaster color scheme evokes the vintage paper of historic team stock certificates, while the jersey numbers feature an engraved style inspired by the intricate lettering of paper currency, honoring the financial backing that has sustained the franchise.

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A news release said key details include a modern take on the classic interlocking GB logo on the chest—inspired by the mark used on Vince Lombardi-era sideline and practice gear—alongside the fans' signature rallying cry, "Go Pack Go," on the back of the helmet, and "Making History Since 1919" embroidered inside the collar.

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