Packers party essentials ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship

RACINE, Wis. - It's not an NFC Championship watch party unless you've decked out your kitchen table with good snacks and created a signature cocktail for the game.
FOX6's Brhett Vickery makes her Weekend Wake Up debut getting some ideas from the pros at Piggly Wiggly in Racine.
Essentials for an at-home Packer party
Piggly Wiggly has some great options for party noshes.
Cocktail ideas for the Packer game
Fresh to Weekend Wake Up, Brhett Vickery shows off some bartending skills for some cocktail ideas for Packer parties Sunday.