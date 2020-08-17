Packers now offering field viewing tours, traditional stadium tours suspended due to COVID-19

Although Lambeau Field Stadium Tours have been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Green Bay Packers are now offering abbreviated field viewing tours to allow visitors the opportunity to see the inside of the Lambeau Field bowl.

According to a press release, the 15-minute guided tours will begin in the Lambeau Field Atrium before going to the bowl for photo opportunities. Tours will run daily from 10:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Each tour is capped at 10 participants and masks will be required.

Tickets are available for purchase in person at the Hall of Fame desk in the Lambeau Field Atrium or online at packershofandtours.com/explore/stadium-tours. Tickets are $15 per person.

Combination Hall of Fame and field viewing tour tickets are also available. Traditional stadium tours will remain suspended at this time due to restrictions and limitations related to the pandemic.