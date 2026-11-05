Packers FAN Hall of Fame, nominations accepted through Nov. 30

article

The Brief The annual search for the next honoree for the Packers FAN Hall of Fame has begun. The nomination period will remain open until Monday, Nov. 30. The nominating and voting process will take place entirely online through the Packers website.



The annual search is officially underway for the next inductee into the Packers FAN Hall of Fame.

Annual search

The Details:

Fans can nominate themselves or a loved one for the 29th Packers FAN Hall of Fame class by submitting an essay of 500 words or less detailing the nominee's qualifications.

Nominations must include a photo and will be accepted through Monday, Nov. 30.

In December, the Packers FAN Hall of Fame selection committee will choose 10 finalists who best embody the team's spirit. The final round of voting will be from Jan. 1 through Jan. 31, 2027.

Nominating and voting

What you can do:

During the voting phase, fans can cast their ballots for one of the 10 finalists, whose stories will be featured on packers.com. The winner will be selected by Packers fans and the Packers’ selection committee.

The nominating and voting process will take place entirely online through the Packers website at www.packers.com/FHOF.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Fans without internet access can mail their nomination essays, along with their contact information, to the Packers’ Milwaukee office address: Green Bay Packers FAN Hall of Fame, 330 E. Kilbourn Avenue, Suite 1455, Milwaukee, WI 53202.

For those mailing applications, a copy of the original photo should be submitted in case of damage or loss.

Honoree's selection

What's next:

The honoree's selection will be announced in late February 2027. He or she will receive four club seats to a 2027 Packers home game, along with four pre-game sideline passes; four passes to the Packers Hall of Fame; custom Packers jersey; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; and a one-year subscription to PackersNews.com.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The honoree's name will also be added to the FAN Hall of Fame plaque displayed inside the Packers Hall of Fame.