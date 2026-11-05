Million Meal Pack: Volunteers pack 1 million meals for families in need

The Brief The Million Meal Pack event aims to pack one million meals for local families experiencing food insecurity. Pick 'n Save, Metro Market, and Mariano's are coordinating with local food banks and community organizations for direct meal pickups during the event. The event is free to attend, and the first 2,000 volunteers will receive a free T-shirt.



The Pick 'n Save, Metro Market, and Mariano's Million Meal Pack event begins on Thursday, November 5, with the goal of assembling one million meals for local families facing food insecurity.

Million Meal Pack

The Details:

During the event, Pick 'n Save, Metro Market, and Mariano's will coordinate direct meal pickups with local partners, including Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, and the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

Million Meal Pack

What they're saying:

"Our Million Meal Pack demonstrates the extraordinary impact we can achieve when our communities come together with a shared purpose: ensuring our neighbors have access to nutritious food," said Michael Marx, President of Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market and Mariano’s. "This effort will help our food bank partners provide wholesome, nourishing meals to families facing hunger across the region. Every volunteer plays an essential role in strengthening the health and well-being of our communities, and we invite everyone to join us in making a meaningful, lasting difference."

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To learn more about the Pick 'n Save, Metro Market and Mariano's Million Meal Pack and sign up, please visit www.mealpack.org.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by Metro Market and Pick 'n Save.



