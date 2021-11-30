Oxford High School shooting: 3 students dead, 6 hurt including 1 teacher

The Oakland County Sheriff said three students were killed and six others have been hurt when someone started shooting inside Oxford High School on Tuesday.

According to Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe, three students were killed in the shooting and there were at least six other victims including a teacher. The sheriff also said that the suspect is a 15-year-old sophomore at the school and has invoked his right to remain silent.

McCabe said the first of more than 100 calls came into 911 at 12:51 p.m. to a report of a shooting. Deputies immediately responded to the scene and took the suspect into custody but not until after he shot 10 people, killing three.

Around 2:00 p.m., medical helicopters including the University of Michigan's Survival Flight had landed in the parking lot of the school as a secondary search was being conducted around the perimeter of the school.

A student we spoke with, identified only as Savannah, said that the school conducts mass shooting training and they knew what to do.

After the lockdown was lifted, students from the high school were sent to the Meijer parking lot across the street from the school.

A parent sitting in a car told FOX 2 that his student inside had to barricade inside a classroom when they heard the gunshots being fired inside the school. He said his son was not physically hurt.

According to an alert sent out to Oxford parents, an active emergency was reported at the school around 1 p.m. and it has gone into emergency protocols and put the school into lockdown.

By 2 p.m., students were being released and dozens of ambulances and emergency personnel arrived at the scene.

The alert sent to parents urged them not to come to the school at this time.

There are multiple units on the scene including SWAT and the aviation unit and the sheriff said the scene is still active.

Oxford is a village population of just under 3,400 about 30 miles north of Detroit.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information as we get it.