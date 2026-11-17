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The Brief Police in Oshkosh are searching for an escaped inmate from the Winnebago Correctional Center. Authorities say 39-year-old Mario Hernandez was seen walking out of the facility around 7:17 p.m. on Nov. 16. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.



The Oshkosh Police Department is searching for an inmate that escaped from the Winnebago Correctional Center. He is known to have ties to Milwaukee, Appleton, and The Village of Hartland.

Escaped inmate

The backstory:

Mario Hernandez, 39, was observed walking out of the Winnebago Correctional Center on Nov. 16 around 7:17 p.m. This is a minimum-security facility run by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Hernandez is described as a male, Hispanic, 5’10" tall, 165 pounds with longer brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light gray beanie-style hat, dark shoes, green zip-up jacket, and dark-colored jeans.

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He was originally convicted of hit and run – involving death, intimidating victim, strangulation and suffocation – domestic abuse surcharge.

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Police tips

What you can do:

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477; or through the P3 App.