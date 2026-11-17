Oshkosh police look for escaped inmate; has ties to Milwaukee
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Oshkosh Police Department is searching for an inmate that escaped from the Winnebago Correctional Center. He is known to have ties to Milwaukee, Appleton, and The Village of Hartland.
Escaped inmate
The backstory:
Mario Hernandez, 39, was observed walking out of the Winnebago Correctional Center on Nov. 16 around 7:17 p.m. This is a minimum-security facility run by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Hernandez is described as a male, Hispanic, 5’10" tall, 165 pounds with longer brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light gray beanie-style hat, dark shoes, green zip-up jacket, and dark-colored jeans.
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He was originally convicted of hit and run – involving death, intimidating victim, strangulation and suffocation – domestic abuse surcharge.
Police tips
What you can do:
If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.
If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477; or through the P3 App.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Oshkosh Police Department.,