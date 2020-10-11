Oreo releases limited edition rainbow cookie celebrating LGBTQ+ allyship

Oreo is celebrating being an ally with its new rainbow cookies.

The first-of-its-kind Limited Edition Oreo Rainbow Cookies were created in partnership with PFLAG National, a nationwide organization that unites families who are allies with people who are LGBTQ+.

The cookies are being released “in celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month this October.”

Each crème center in the Oreo is a different rainbow color, making up the pride flag.

In addition to the #ProudParent cookies, Oreo has also released a Proud Parent film with PFLAG that “tells the story of love, family ties, and celebrating authenticity, while championing the notion that a loving world starts with a loving home,” a press release shared.

Advertisement

The movie and the cookie both launch on October 9. For the film, people can watch on OreoProudParent.com.

However, the cookies are a bit trickier to come by.

Beginning Friday, Oreo said it will release 10,000 packs of the special cookie packs to fans via a giveaway rewarding “acts of allyship for the LGBTQ+ community” by sharing a photo of what being an ally means to them on Instagram or Twitter and tag and follow Oreo on the social media platform. Those participating also must use the hashtags ProudParents and Giveaway.

The cookies will not be available in stores.

For more, check out FOXBusiness.com.