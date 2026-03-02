Operation Epic Fury: Wisconsin National Guard troops deployed, praised

The Brief Wisconsin National Guard members are serving in Iraq and Kuwait as part of Operation Epic Fury. Military leaders praised the Wisconsin Army National Guard but did not detail their mission. State officials say they have not been notified of any Wisconsin troops injured or killed.



Wisconsin National Guard members are assisting in Operation Epic Fury, with military leaders confirming troops are currently serving in Iraq and Kuwait.

What they're saying:

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff praised the Wisconsin Army National Guard for its role in the mission tied to the conflict with Iran, though state and Pentagon officials declined to specify the troops’ duties.

"The integrated reserve and national guard components have continued to demonstrate the value of America’s reserve forces, including the Wisconsin Army National Guard operating in Kuwait and Iraq and Air National Guard units from a variety of states, to include Vermont and Virginia," said Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"The same is with our air national guard and air force reserve command tanker and mobility forces, who stepped right out of their civilian jobs to deploy and to protect the region," Caine said.

What we know:

Kuwait is also where Americans were recently killed, though officials have not released details about which states those service members were from. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said names will not be released until families are notified.

A spokesperson for Gov. Tony Evers said the Pentagon has not notified the governor or the Wisconsin National Guard of any Wisconsin service members being injured or killed.

Evers said he is praying for the safety and safe return of Wisconsin troops.

Dig deeper:

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs confirmed state National Guard members are participating in Operation Epic Fury but declined to say how many troops are deployed or what their specific responsibilities are.

