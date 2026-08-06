Milwaukee 911 delay prompts internal investigation
MILWAUKEE - A 99-year-old Milwaukee widow was left bleeding and lying on the floor for more than two hours while 911 operators failed to recognize the urgency. On this week's Open Record, FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh and Bryan Polcyn talk to Sam Kraemer about what went wrong at the city's 911 call center and why current employees say systemic change may be needed. Plus, a retired 911 trainer from Waukesha explains why the stress of taking emergency calls leads to high turnover and difficulty recruiting entry level workers.
Related story links:
- Milwaukee 911 investigation, trends emerge from anonymous employees
- Milwaukee 911 operators on leave after delayed response to home invasion
- Milwaukee home invasion; elderly woman beaten, man charged
- Milwaukee 911 review after delayed response to attack on 99-year-old
If you have a story tip for the FOX6 Investigators or a question you'd like to submit for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.