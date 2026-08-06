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Milwaukee 911 delay prompts internal investigation

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Open Record
Published August 6, 2026 4:16 PM CDT
Published August 6, 2026 4:16 PM CDT
911 delay prompts internal investigation
911 delay prompts internal investigation

911 delay prompts internal investigation

On this week's Open Record, FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh and Bryan Polcyn talk to Sam Kraemer about what went wrong at the city's 911 call center and why current employees say systemic change may be needed.

MILWAUKEE - A 99-year-old Milwaukee widow was left bleeding and lying on the floor for more than two hours while 911 operators failed to recognize the urgency. On this week's Open Record, FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh and Bryan Polcyn talk to Sam Kraemer about what went wrong at the city's 911 call center and why current employees say systemic change may be needed. Plus, a retired 911 trainer from Waukesha explains why the stress of taking emergency calls leads to high turnover and difficulty recruiting entry level workers. 

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