Open Record: Feeling Cheated
Milwaukee - New legislation aims to protect Wisconsin families from surprise medical bills for emergency ambulance rides. Plus, a Milwaukee man tracks his stolen car to a local salvage yard only to find his car has been crushed for scrap metal. FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh and Bryan Polcyn are joined by Contact 6 reporter Jenna Sachs to talk about two of her latest stories that left viewers feeling cheated.
Related story links:
- Milwaukee man frustrated by stolen, scrapped car
- New Wisconsin bill targets surprise ground ambulance bills
If you have an issue you'd like the FOX6 Investigators to explore or a question to suggest for our Off The Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.