Open Record: Feeling Cheated.

By , and
Published  January 22, 2026 12:44pm CST
Milwaukee - New legislation aims to protect Wisconsin families from surprise medical bills for emergency ambulance rides. Plus, a Milwaukee man tracks his stolen car to a local salvage yard only to find his car has been crushed for scrap metal. FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh and Bryan Polcyn are joined by Contact 6 reporter Jenna Sachs to talk about two of her latest stories that left viewers feeling cheated. 

