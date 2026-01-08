Open Record: Benched
MILWAUKEE - Hannah Dugan has resigned as a Milwaukee County Circuit Judge as she continues the legal fight to dismiss a felony verdict against her. In December, a jury found Dugan guilty of obstructing federal immigration agents. In this episode of Open Record, FOX's Carl Deffenbaugh, Bryan Polcyn and Bill Miston recap the trial, the political fallout and what comes next.
