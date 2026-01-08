Expand / Collapse search

Open Record: Benched

By , and
Published  January 8, 2026 11:24am CST
FOX6 Investigators
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Open Record: Permanently Benched

Open Record: Permanently Benched

Open Record: Permanently Benched .

MILWAUKEE - Hannah Dugan has resigned as a Milwaukee County Circuit Judge as she continues the legal fight to dismiss a felony verdict against her. In December, a jury found Dugan guilty of obstructing federal immigration agents. In this episode of Open Record, FOX's Carl Deffenbaugh, Bryan Polcyn and Bill Miston recap the trial, the political fallout and what comes next.

Related episode links:

If you have an issue you'd like the FOX6 Investigtors to explore or a question to suggest for our Off The Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.

Related

Hannah Dugan resigns, Milwaukee County judge replacement appointed
article

Hannah Dugan resigns, Milwaukee County judge replacement appointed

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday announced he has appointed a replacement to fill the Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge seat previously held by Hannah Dugan, who submitted her resignation Saturday.

FOX6 Investigators