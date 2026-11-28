The Brief One person is dead after a crash involving a power pole in the Town of Jefferson early Saturday morning, Nov. 28. The vehicle was found off the roadway with one person trapped. The crash is currently under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.



One person is dead after a crash involving a power pole in the Town of Jefferson early Saturday morning, Nov. 28.

What we know:

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle crash near WI-89 and US 18 in the Town of Jefferson at around 6:48 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28.

The vehicle was found off the roadway to the west. The only occupant was trapped with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation determined the vehicle had been going south on WI-89 when it left the roadway and hit a culvert to a driveway, causing it to strike a power pole.

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The crash is currently under investigation.

The Jeffercon County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Jefferson Fire Department, the Jefferson County Emergency Communications and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why the vehicle left the road.