Officials said late Sunday afternoon, Aug. 30 a missing 57-year-old man from southwest Wisconsin was found safe.

A missing person alert said Dana Loomis suffers from dementia. He left his residence on Walnut Street in Muscoda between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Sunday and stated on Saturday that he wanted to go to the VA in Madison.

Again, he has been found safe. Thank you for helping to spread the word!