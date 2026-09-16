The Brief The Oconomowoc Area School District said it will stop using its Flock Safety cameras. The city voted to end its own use of the tech. The school district's cameras are separate. FOX6 News obtained records and invoices that show the shool district leases four Flock cameras for $3,000 per camera, per year.



The Oconomowoc Area School District said Wednesday it will stop using its Flock Safety cameras after the city voted to end its own use of the technology.

What we know:

The school district said it will end its use of the cameras because, after the city of Oconomowoc voted to end its own partnership with Flock, the technology would no longer be accessible to local police.

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What we don't know:

The school district did not say when it would end use of its cameras, which operate independently from the city's system.

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The backstory:

FOX6 News obtained records and invoices that show the Oconomowoc Area School District leases four Flock cameras. The district pays $3,000 per camera, per year. Audit logs showed the Oconomowoc Police Department and Waukesha County searched the school district’s camera database more than 1,300 times in June, July and August 2026.

In the records request response, the district said it did not have a specific policy on Flock cameras. But in a statement Wednesday, the school district said it has used Flock's automated license plate readers since 2023 to "further enhance safety at the entrances to our largest school property," Oconomowoc High School.

School district statement

What they're saying:

The Oconomowoc Area School District issued the following statement:

The Oconomowoc Area School District prioritizes the safety and security of our students, staff, and schools. Since 2023, the district has utilized Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs), manufactured by Flock, to further enhance safety at the entrances to our largest school property, Oconomowoc High School. These cameras have been used in partnership with local law enforcement. On Tuesday, the City of Oconomowoc elected to cancel their partnership with Flock. Given that our district’s use of this technology will no longer be accessible to our local police department, we will align our practice and will discontinue use of these cameras as well.

We evaluate our school safety and security measures on a regular basis, and we will continue to explore potential enhancements to the safety and security of our schools.