Oconomowoc Area School District leases Flock cameras: records
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Police use Flock cameras, which has sparked fierce debate, but now FOX6 News has learned one Wisconsin high school is using them as well.
Oconomowoc Flock cameras
Local perspective:
Every time a person drives into Oconomowoc High School, a Flock camera snaps a picture of the vehicle going by. FOX6 News obtained records and invoices that show the Oconomowoc Area School District leases four Flock cameras. The district pays $3,000 per camera, per year.
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How does school district use Flock?
What we know:
Audit logs show when the district searched the database. On June 1, the district’s director of buildings and grounds searched the system three times. The reason listed was a missing or stolen cooler for the high school’s "Grilling to Give" fundraiser.
Then on Aug. 7, the logs show Principal Jason Curtis used the database three times. It lists the reason as searching for a missing car – a black Kia.
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The audit logs also show the Oconomowoc Police Department and Waukesha County searched the school district’s camera database more than 1,300 times in June, July and August 2026.
What we don't know:
In the records request response, the district said it does not have a specific policy on Flock cameras. Questions remain, like why the district decided to lease these cameras. FOX6 News asked for an interview this afternoon with the principal and superintendent. The district said neither were available.
Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Jason Calvi and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from internal records, invoices, audit logs FOX6 obtained through a records request with the Oconomowoc Area School District.