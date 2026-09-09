The Brief Police use Flock cameras, which has sparked fierce debate; but a Wisconsin school district is leasing them as well. Internal records obtained by FOX6 show the Oconomowoc Area School District pays $3,000 per camera, per year. Audit logs reveal police searched the district’s Flock database more than 1,300 times in June, July and August 2026.



Police use Flock cameras, which has sparked fierce debate, but now FOX6 News has learned one Wisconsin high school is using them as well.

Oconomowoc Flock cameras

Local perspective:

Every time a person drives into Oconomowoc High School, a Flock camera snaps a picture of the vehicle going by. FOX6 News obtained records and invoices that show the Oconomowoc Area School District leases four Flock cameras. The district pays $3,000 per camera, per year.

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How does school district use Flock?

What we know:

Audit logs show when the district searched the database. On June 1, the district’s director of buildings and grounds searched the system three times. The reason listed was a missing or stolen cooler for the high school’s "Grilling to Give" fundraiser.

Then on Aug. 7, the logs show Principal Jason Curtis used the database three times. It lists the reason as searching for a missing car – a black Kia.

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The audit logs also show the Oconomowoc Police Department and Waukesha County searched the school district’s camera database more than 1,300 times in June, July and August 2026.

What we don't know:

In the records request response, the district said it does not have a specific policy on Flock cameras. Questions remain, like why the district decided to lease these cameras. FOX6 News asked for an interview this afternoon with the principal and superintendent. The district said neither were available.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Jason Calvi and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.