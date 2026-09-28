The Brief Prosecutors charged an Oconomowoc man after police say he fired shots into his neighborhood. Daniel Gruncel, 50, allegedly fired a rifle at a neighbor's trailer over missing cats. Court Commissioner David Herring ordered a $30,000 signature bond for Gruncel.



Prosecutors charged an Oconomowoc man with misdemeanors Monday after police say he fired two gunshots into his neighborhood. It was initially reported the man only had a pellet or airsoft gun.

Man charged

In court:

Daniel Gruncel, 50, made his initial court appearance on those misdemeanors Sept. 28. The court commissioner ordered a $30,000 signature bond.

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Shots fired and missing cats

What we know:

It started on Friday night, Sept. 25. Police responded after a neighbor called 911 about an "old grumpy man who had a machete and an airsoft gun and was shooting it at the caller."

Police said they found Gruncel on his porch and noted he appeared intoxicated. Investigators said they found two bullet holes – one in a neighbor's tire, the other in a neighbor's lawnmower. Police confirm those came from a .22-caliber rifle.

What they're saying:

Three people told police that 50-year-old Daniel Gruncel came over to talk with them about his missing cats. The trio said Gruncel came by multiple times – first flashing a red laser at them, then making some sort of popping noise near 2nd and Franklin.

Gruncel's girlfriend allegedly told police that when they got home that night, their cats were missing. Officers searched his home and said they found a rifle hidden in the basement. Police said Gruncel later admitted to firing rounds from his rifle at the neighbor's trailer to scare them and let them know he was upset about the missing cats.

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"My inference from this complaint is that you were allegedly intoxicated and upset about your property or whatever it might be…that’s not an excuse or license to airsoft or BB gun – whatever it is – to allegedly fire off stuff at someone else’s stuff," said Court Commissioner David Herring.

What we don't know:

Oconomowoc police issued a statement last week indicating the possibility this was connected to homecoming-related activity. It's still not clear if that is the case.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.