Oconomowoc hotel fire; caused by extension cord powering heating unit

The Brief The Western Lakes Fire District responded to a commercial fire alarm at Town Place Suites overnight. An attic fire was discovered upon breaching the ceiling. No injuries were reported.



A hotel in Oconomowoc was damaged by a fire early Tuesday morning, Jan. 27.

What we know:

The Western Lakes Fire District was called out to TownePlace Suites in the City of Oconomowoc for a commercial fire alarm.

When crews arrived at the scene, a partial evacuation had occurred.

Upon entering the fourth floor of the hotel, visible smoke prompted an upgrade to a structure fire response. An attic fire was discovered upon breaching the ceiling.

The fire's cause was determined to be an extension cord powering a heating unit near sprinkler pipes.

No injuries were reported.