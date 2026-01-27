Oconomowoc hotel fire; caused by extension cord powering heating unit
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - A hotel in Oconomowoc was damaged by a fire early Tuesday morning, Jan. 27.
What we know:
The Western Lakes Fire District was called out to TownePlace Suites in the City of Oconomowoc for a commercial fire alarm.
When crews arrived at the scene, a partial evacuation had occurred.
Upon entering the fourth floor of the hotel, visible smoke prompted an upgrade to a structure fire response. An attic fire was discovered upon breaching the ceiling.
The fire's cause was determined to be an extension cord powering a heating unit near sprinkler pipes.
No injuries were reported.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by The Western Lakes Fire District.