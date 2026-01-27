Expand / Collapse search

Oconomowoc hotel fire; caused by extension cord powering heating unit

Published  January 27, 2026 7:49am CST
Oconomowoc
The Brief

    • The Western Lakes Fire District responded to a commercial fire alarm at Town Place Suites overnight.
    • An attic fire was discovered upon breaching the ceiling.
    • No injuries were reported.

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - A hotel in Oconomowoc was damaged by a fire early Tuesday morning, Jan. 27. 

What we know:

The Western Lakes Fire District was called out to TownePlace Suites in the City of Oconomowoc for a commercial fire alarm. 

When crews arrived at the scene, a partial evacuation had occurred. 

Upon entering the fourth floor of the hotel, visible smoke prompted an upgrade to a structure fire response. An attic fire was discovered upon breaching the ceiling.

The fire's cause was determined to be an extension cord powering a heating unit near sprinkler pipes. 

No injuries were reported.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by The Western Lakes Fire District. 

