Under-construction bridge collapses in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The under-construction Lapham Bridge collapsed in Oconomowoc on Saturday, less than a week after a beam failed during a concrete pour at the site.
What we know:
The bridge, just south of Washington, runs into Riverside Park. The city is currently in contact with contractors to clear out the river. No injuries were reported.
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What we don't know:
Oconomowoc Mayor Matt Rosek said the cause of Saturday's collapse remains under investigation.
FOX6 News is at the scene. Check back for updates.
Bridge construction
The backstory:
On Monday, the City of Oconomowoc said a beam failed during the concrete pour for the new slab span bridge. No injuries were reported during that incident.
What's next:
The project is scheduled to be completed in September. The waterway underneath the construction site will be closed for several weeks.
The Source: FOX6 News gathered information from Oconomowoc's mayor, the City of Oconomowoc and reached out to the city's parks and recreation office.