Under-construction bridge collapses in Oconomowoc

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The Brief The under-construction Lapham Bridge collapsed in Oconomowoc on Saturday. The construction site is on Lapham Street south of Washington Street. FOX6 News is at the scene. Check back for updates.



The under-construction Lapham Bridge collapsed in Oconomowoc on Saturday, less than a week after a beam failed during a concrete pour at the site.

What we know:

The bridge, just south of Washington, runs into Riverside Park. The city is currently in contact with contractors to clear out the river. No injuries were reported.

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What we don't know:

Oconomowoc Mayor Matt Rosek said the cause of Saturday's collapse remains under investigation.

FOX6 News is at the scene. Check back for updates.

Bridge construction

The backstory:

On Monday, the City of Oconomowoc said a beam failed during the concrete pour for the new slab span bridge. No injuries were reported during that incident.

What's next:

The project is scheduled to be completed in September. The waterway underneath the construction site will be closed for several weeks.