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Under-construction bridge collapses in Oconomowoc

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Published  April 25, 2026 5:04pm CDT
Oconomowoc
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Under-construction bridge collapse in Oconomowoc

The Brief

    • The under-construction Lapham Bridge collapsed in Oconomowoc on Saturday.
    • The construction site is on Lapham Street south of Washington Street.
    • FOX6 News is at the scene. Check back for updates.

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The under-construction Lapham Bridge collapsed in Oconomowoc on Saturday, less than a week after a beam failed during a concrete pour at the site.

What we know:

The bridge, just south of Washington, runs into Riverside Park. The city is currently in contact with contractors to clear out the river. No injuries were reported.

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What we don't know:

Oconomowoc Mayor Matt Rosek said the cause of Saturday's collapse remains under investigation.

FOX6 News is at the scene. Check back for updates.

Bridge construction

The backstory:

On Monday, the City of Oconomowoc said a beam failed during the concrete pour for the new slab span bridge. No injuries were reported during that incident.

What's next:

The project is scheduled to be completed in September. The waterway underneath the construction site will be closed for several weeks.

The Source: FOX6 News gathered information from Oconomowoc's mayor, the City of Oconomowoc and reached out to the city's parks and recreation office.

OconomowocNews