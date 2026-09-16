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Oak Creek school bus fire; 2 kids removed, no injuries

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FOX6 News Milwaukee
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Published September 16, 2026 8:01 PM CDT
Published September 16, 2026 8:01 PM CDT
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School bus catches fire outside St. Matthew Catholic School in Oak Creek.

The Brief

    • A school bus caught on fire in Oak Creek on Wednesday morning, Sept. 16.
    • Two children were removed from the bus by the driver before the bus burst into flames.
    • No injuries were reported.

OAK CREEK - A school bus caught on fire in Oak Creek on Wednesday morning, Sept. 16.

What we know:

According to the Oak Creek Police Department, first responders were called near St. Matthew Parish for a report of a bus on fire. Officers arrived and found fire coming from the engine compartment of a Riteway bus.

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The driver of the bus told police the bus began to smoke heavily. She removed two kids from the bus before it caught on fire. No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

FOX6 News has reached out for more information on the extent of the damage, as well as the cause of the fire, but did not immediately hear back.

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Oak Creek paratransit van fire, driver carries passenger to safety
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Oak Creek paratransit van fire, driver carries passenger to safety

A paratransit van was deemed a total loss, and another vehicle was damaged, after it caught fire in Oak Creek on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Oak Creek Police Department.

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