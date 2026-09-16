Oak Creek school bus fire; 2 kids removed, no injuries

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The Brief A school bus caught on fire in Oak Creek on Wednesday morning, Sept. 16. Two children were removed from the bus by the driver before the bus burst into flames. No injuries were reported.



A school bus caught on fire in Oak Creek on Wednesday morning, Sept. 16.

What we know:

According to the Oak Creek Police Department, first responders were called near St. Matthew Parish for a report of a bus on fire. Officers arrived and found fire coming from the engine compartment of a Riteway bus.

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The driver of the bus told police the bus began to smoke heavily. She removed two kids from the bus before it caught on fire. No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

FOX6 News has reached out for more information on the extent of the damage, as well as the cause of the fire, but did not immediately hear back.

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