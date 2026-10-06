Oak Creek police chase: 4 arrested, 1 sought after Puetz Road crash

The Brief Oak Creek police arrested four people and are looking for a fifth after a chase. Police said it started as an attempted car theft investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Vincent Zamborini at 414-766-7626.



Oak Creek police arrested four people – and are looking for a fifth – after a chase and crash on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 6.

What we know:

According to police, officers responded to multiple reports of attempted car thefts on Tuesday. Officers spotted a "known vehicle" in that investigation on Puetz Road near the Oak Creek Public Works building at around 12:20 p.m.

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When officers tried to stop the car, the driver took off. The chase ended less than a mile away after the fleeing car crashed near Puetz Road and Wood Creek Drive.

Five people got out and ran. Officers arrested four of them and picked up items the group dropped as they ran. Oak Creek police identified the fifth person, who has not been found, as Yazen Salem. FOX6 News at the scene found police inspecting a car that was stopped on a lawn with all of its doors open.

Yazen Salem, Police chase ends near Puetz and Wood Creek, Oak Creek

What we don't know:

The incidents remain under investigation, and police said they are not releasing additional information at this time.

What you can do:

Investigators are working to find Salem. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Vincent Zamborini at 414-766-7626. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-766-7699.

Editor's note: This story was updated with new information from the Oak Creek Police Department. Originally, the department told FOX6 News that four people were involved, and the chase started near 22nd and Ryan.