The Brief Neighbors in Oak Creek are fighting a developer's plan to build 62 homes on a 23-acre parcel. Residents worry the subdivision will worsen existing flooding near 10th Avenue and County Line Road. The Oak Creek Common Council will hold a public hearing and possibly vote on rezoning the land Dec. 15.



Some neighbors in Oak Creek are trying to stop a developer from putting a subdivision on an old tree farm. They are worried it will add to a flooding problem in the area.

Worried about worsening flooding

What they're saying:

The 23 acres of land has sat empty for years. It is filled with vegetation and is currently zoned for agriculture. Neighbors say adding homes to the land will make flooding in the area even worse.

"This is one of the neighbor's front yard," said Amanda Lange, who is opposed to rezoning.

It seems like with every rainfall, there is concern.

"This is another street that's underwater," Lange said.

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Lange has lived off 10th Avenue, north of County Line Road, her whole life. It is just outside a floodplain. She knows what Mother Nature can do around the area.

"Anything that's considered heavy is definitely going to rise over the street," Lange said.

Lately, she has been worried that it is going to get worse if a subdivision is built just around the corner.

"Sixty-two is a lot of homes. So, that's a lot of extra run-off and that's a lot more traffic on our streets," Lange said.

"In our minds, this is one of the most developable parcels we’ve seen in a long time," said Bryan Lindgren of Neumann Developments said a plan commission meeting on November 10th.

Housing subdivision proposal

Big picture view:

Earlier this month, Neumann Developments went before the Oak Creek Plan Commission, asking them to consider rezoning the land from agriculture to single-family residential, explaining homes would be on drier land.

"The residents, houses, roads will all be out of the flood plain," Lindgren said.

In a statement, the company's president said, "We will continue to work closely with our engineers and the City’s engineers to make sure the residents' concerns are addressed in the process," adding plans would meet strict design requirements.

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Lange and others are trying to keep it how it is, worried a decision would put them underwater.

"We hope that they hear our cry to not have 62 homes put in," Lange said.

The Plan Commission recommended approving the rezoning at that Nov. 10 meeting. It will go in front of the full council for a public hearing on Dec. 15. The council can decide then whether to rezone.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.