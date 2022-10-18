Oak Creek fire station closed due to 'significant maintenance issue'

article

Oak Creek Fire Station 2, located at 3950 East Oakwood Road, is temporarily out of service due to a significant maintenance issue.

Crews and apparatus have been redeployed to Fire Station 1, located at 255 East Centennial Drive, and will respond to incidents from this location.

A service team will be onsite Tuesday, Oct. 18 to investigate the problem. Crews and apparatus will return once the maintenance issue has been resolved.

Response times may be affected in the Station 2 service area.