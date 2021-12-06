NYC vaccine mandate includes children as young as 5

Children as young as 5-years-old will be required to get vaccines in New York City to enter restaurants and other indoor venues.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an expansion of current mandates on Monday morning.

Current New York City COVID-19 rules also include at least one vaccine dose for indoor restaurant dining, entertainment venues and fitness centers for anyone 12 and older. Under new mandates for indoor dining, entertainment and gyms, one shot will be required for children aged 5 to 11, who are not covered by the current mandate, de Blasio said.

5-11-year-old children will also be required to get vaccinated to participate in high-risk extracurricular activities. These activities include sports, band, orchestra, and dance. This requirement for the initial vaccine dose will take effect on December 14.

The mandate does not require children to have the vaccine to attend classes in schools.

The mandate will take effect on Dec. 27 and is aimed at preventing a coronavirus spike during the winter months.

The announcement came as the mayor announced a vaccine mandate for all private-sector employers in the city.

"We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of COVID and the dangers it’s causing to all of us," de Blasio said. "All private-sector employers in New York City will be covered by this vaccine mandate as of Dec. 27."

The mayor expects the new mandate to survive any legal challenges.

New Yorkers aged 12 and older will be required to show proof of two vaccine doses, instead of one, except for those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to dine indoors and attend events in theaters.

