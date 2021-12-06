Expand / Collapse search

NYC announces new vaccine mandate for all private- sector employers

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 8:56AM
Beginning Dec. 27, all private sector employers in New York City must require that their employees be fully vaccinated for the coronavirus, announced Mayor Bill de Blasio.

NEW YORK - All New York City employers will have to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for their workers under new rules announced Monday by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The vaccine mandate for private businesses will take effect Dec. 27 and is aimed at preventing a spike in COVID-19 infections during the holiday season and the colder months, the Democratic mayor said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

"We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of COVID and the dangers it’s causing to all of us," de Blasio said. "All private-sector employers in New York City will be covered by this vaccine mandate as of Dec. 27."

Vaccinations are already required for city employees including teachers, police officers and firefighters, and a vaccination mandate for employees of private and religious schools was announced last week.

"We've been living with this now for most of two years. We got to put it behind us and vaccine mandates in my experience are the one thing that really breaks through. And we do know this, vaccines every single time, you know, every single time there's a fear of the vaccine won't have an impact on a new variant. Well, guess what? Every single time the vaccines have worked. That's a good track record. Let's lean into it even more," said de Blasio.

The mayor added that he expects the new mandate to survive any legal challenges.

Further details on this first-in-the-nation measure and other measures would be provided by Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi later Monday.

Current New York City COVID-19 rules also include at least one vaccine dose for indoor restaurant dining, entertainment venues and fitness centers. Under new mandates for indoor dining, entertainment and gyms, two shots will be required for people over 12. One shot will be required for children aged 5 to 11, who are not covered by the current mandate, de Blasio said.

With the Associated Press