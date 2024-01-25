Northridge Mall: Milwaukee takes control of property Thursday

Fires, crime and graffiti. For years, the old Northridge Mall property has been seen as a nuisance property.

In a Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9, city leaders said Milwaukee could take control of the former Northridge Mall on Jan. 25. Alderman Murphy said this is through a tax foreclosure.

"We take the property on the 25th; that’s kind of like checkmate," said Milwaukee Alderman Michael Murphy.

Leaders said demolition of the property could start this summer. Leaders said a $15 million grant through ARPA will pay for the demolition.

City leaders say this sets the stage for eventually redeveloping the 58-acre site at West Brown Deer Road and North 76th Street.

The mall closed in 2003. Since then, there have been fires, break-ins, even a death.

The full Common Council will vote on how to handle the future of this blighted property later this month.