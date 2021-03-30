North Shore Health Dept. COVID-19 vaccine clinics for week of March 29

On Tuesday, March 30, The North Shore Health Department will be giving the Pfizer vaccine to currently eligible populations. Your second dose will automatically be scheduled for Wednesday, April 21.

On Thursday, April 1, they will be giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to currently eligible populations.

CLICK HERE to make an appointment.

For Your Appointment:

Please bring your insurance card, Medicare, or Medicaid card, and proof of eligibility with you to your appointment.

NSHD will only vaccinate currently eligible populations including:

Adults ages 65 and older

Frontline health care personnel

Residents and employees in skills nursing and long-term care facilities

Police and fire personnel, correctional staff

Educators and regulated childcare staff

Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs

Facility staff and residents in congregate living settings

Non-frontline essential health care personnel

Some public-facing essential workers, including restaurant & grocery store workers.

Individuals living in the following zip codes: 53204, 53205, 53206, 53209, 53215, 53216, 53218, 53223, 53224, 53233

Those with certain medical conditions

Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Cystic fibrosis

Diabetes mellitus type 1 or 2

Down syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Liver disease

Neurologic conditions, such as intellectual disabilities and dementia

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30-39 kg/m2)

Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)

Sickle cell disease

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

