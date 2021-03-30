North Shore Health Dept. COVID-19 vaccine clinics for week of March 29
On Tuesday, March 30, The North Shore Health Department will be giving the Pfizer vaccine to currently eligible populations. Your second dose will automatically be scheduled for Wednesday, April 21.
On Thursday, April 1, they will be giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to currently eligible populations.
CLICK HERE to make an appointment.
For Your Appointment:
Please bring your insurance card, Medicare, or Medicaid card, and proof of eligibility with you to your appointment.
NSHD will only vaccinate currently eligible populations including:
- Adults ages 65 and older
- Frontline health care personnel
- Residents and employees in skills nursing and long-term care facilities
- Police and fire personnel, correctional staff
- Educators and regulated childcare staff
- Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs
- Facility staff and residents in congregate living settings
- Non-frontline essential health care personnel
- Some public-facing essential workers, including restaurant & grocery store workers.
- Individuals living in the following zip codes: 53204, 53205, 53206, 53209, 53215, 53216, 53218, 53223, 53224, 53233
- Those with certain medical conditions
- Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Diabetes mellitus type 1 or 2
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Liver disease
- Neurologic conditions, such as intellectual disabilities and dementia
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30-39 kg/m2)
- Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)
- Pregnancy
- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
- Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)
- Sickle cell disease
- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
