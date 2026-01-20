New Manufacturing Facility in Muskego; Inpro reveals construction plans
MUSKEGO, Wis. - Inpro, a global manufacturer of architectural products, announced plans on Tuesday, Jan. 20, to construct a new manufacturing facility in the Muskego Industrial Park.
New manufacturing facility
What we know:
A news release says the new facility is designed to support Inpro’s "growth by expanding manufacturing capacity and streamlining operations across its wall protection division."
Officials said it will allow Inpro to "improve operational efficiency, meet business demand, and reinforce its commitment to high-quality manufacturing and responsible building practices."
Rendering of Inpro manufacturing facility proposed for Muskego
By the numbers:
The facility will total approximately 30,000 square feet, including 27,090 square feet of warehouse space and 2,668 square feet of office space, and will house manufacturing, office, and logistics operations.
The project is currently in the approval phase with the City of Muskego with construction targeted to begin in spring 2026 and occupancy anticipated in fall 2026.
Rendering of Inpro manufacturing facility proposed for Muskego
The Source: Information in this post was provided in a news release from Inpro.