New Manufacturing Facility in Muskego; Inpro reveals construction plans

article

The Brief Inpro announced plans on Jan. 20 to build a 30,000-square-foot manufacturing and office facility in the Muskego Industrial Park. The expansion aims to boost manufacturing capacity for the company's wall protection division and improve overall operational efficiency. Construction is slated to begin in spring 2026, with the company expecting to move in by the fall.



Inpro, a global manufacturer of architectural products, announced plans on Tuesday, Jan. 20, to construct a new manufacturing facility in the Muskego Industrial Park.

New manufacturing facility

What we know:

A news release says the new facility is designed to support Inpro’s "growth by expanding manufacturing capacity and streamlining operations across its wall protection division."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Officials said it will allow Inpro to "improve operational efficiency, meet business demand, and reinforce its commitment to high-quality manufacturing and responsible building practices."

Rendering of Inpro manufacturing facility proposed for Muskego

By the numbers:

The facility will total approximately 30,000 square feet, including 27,090 square feet of warehouse space and 2,668 square feet of office space, and will house manufacturing, office, and logistics operations.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The project is currently in the approval phase with the City of Muskego with construction targeted to begin in spring 2026 and occupancy anticipated in fall 2026.

Rendering of Inpro manufacturing facility proposed for Muskego