Milwaukee Bucks add new food, drinks for 2026-27 season

The Brief The Milwaukee Bucks announced several new menu items at Fiserv Forum for the 2026-27 season. Some of the new additions include brisket elote, cheesecake parfaits and a barbecue pork baked potato. The Bucks open the regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 21, against the Washington Wizards.



Milwaukee Bucks fans can enjoy new food and drink options at Fiserv Forum during the 2026-27 season. The team unveiled the new lineup on Monday, Oct. 19.

Check out the menu

New foods:

The new menu features a few twists on familiar game-day favorites, including a Cream City smash burger, half-court smash tacos and campfire funnel fries.

Burgers and sandwiches

Mezzanine Club : A French onion burger and a Reuben sandwich are joining the menu.

The Cluckery : A new spicy chicken sandwich will be available at stands in Sections 115 and 220.

Mecca Burger Bar: The Cream City smash burger is coming to stands in Sections 106 and 116.

Pizza and tacos

Palermo’s Pizza : Three new stands in Sections 108, 119 and 224 will serve Roman-style crust pizza.

Johnsonville: Half-court smash tacos are coming to the stand in Section 118.

Snacks, sides and sweets

Mezzanine Club : Campfire funnel fries, topped with marshmallow crème, chocolate sauce and cinnamon sugar, are new to the dessert menu.

The Cluckery : King’s Hawaiian churro bites will be available at the stand in Section 115.

Smoke Stack : Brisket elote is coming to the stand in Section 122.

The Spot : Strawberry and turtle cheesecake parfaits are joining the menu at the stand in Section 104.

Spuds: The stand in Section 207 will serve a barbecue pork baked potato.

Premium offerings

Pritzlaff Meats: Beef, pork, veal and Colorado lamb will be available to premium guests through the suites menu and at the carving station in the BMO Club.

Beverages

Fiserv Forum bars: NUTRL Hard Seltzers, Hoop Tea Spiked Iced Tea and beers from Anheuser-Busch will be served throughout the arena.

Bucks season begins

What's next:

The Bucks open the 2026-27 regular season Wednesday, Oct. 21, on the road against the Washington Wizards in D.C. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

The team’s home opener is Friday, Oct. 23, against the Chicago Bulls and starts at 3 p.m.

Tickets for all Bucks games at Fiserv Forum are available at www.bucks.com/tickets.