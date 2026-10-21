Milwaukee Bucks add new food, drinks for 2026-27 season
MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Milwaukee Bucks fans can enjoy new food and drink options at Fiserv Forum during the 2026-27 season. The team unveiled the new lineup on Monday, Oct. 19.
Check out the menu
New foods:
The new menu features a few twists on familiar game-day favorites, including a Cream City smash burger, half-court smash tacos and campfire funnel fries.
Burgers and sandwiches
- Mezzanine Club: A French onion burger and a Reuben sandwich are joining the menu.
- The Cluckery: A new spicy chicken sandwich will be available at stands in Sections 115 and 220.
- Mecca Burger Bar: The Cream City smash burger is coming to stands in Sections 106 and 116.
Pizza and tacos
- Palermo’s Pizza: Three new stands in Sections 108, 119 and 224 will serve Roman-style crust pizza.
- Johnsonville: Half-court smash tacos are coming to the stand in Section 118.
Snacks, sides and sweets
- Mezzanine Club: Campfire funnel fries, topped with marshmallow crème, chocolate sauce and cinnamon sugar, are new to the dessert menu.
- The Cluckery: King’s Hawaiian churro bites will be available at the stand in Section 115.
- Smoke Stack: Brisket elote is coming to the stand in Section 122.
- The Spot: Strawberry and turtle cheesecake parfaits are joining the menu at the stand in Section 104.
- Spuds: The stand in Section 207 will serve a barbecue pork baked potato.
Premium offerings
- Pritzlaff Meats: Beef, pork, veal and Colorado lamb will be available to premium guests through the suites menu and at the carving station in the BMO Club.
Beverages
- Fiserv Forum bars: NUTRL Hard Seltzers, Hoop Tea Spiked Iced Tea and beers from Anheuser-Busch will be served throughout the arena.
Bucks season begins
What's next:
The Bucks open the 2026-27 regular season Wednesday, Oct. 21, on the road against the Washington Wizards in D.C. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
The team’s home opener is Friday, Oct. 23, against the Chicago Bulls and starts at 3 p.m.
Tickets for all Bucks games at Fiserv Forum are available at www.bucks.com/tickets.
The Source: Information about the new menu was provided by the Milwaukee Bucks. This story was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.