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Milwaukee Bucks add new food, drinks for 2026-27 season

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks
Published October 21, 2026 8:19 AM CDT
Published October 21, 2026 8:19 AM CDT
Bucks food for 2026-27: Check out the new, tasty bites
Bucks food for 2026-27: Check out the new, tasty bites

Bucks food for 2026-27: Check out the new, tasty bites

The Milwaukee Bucks revealed on Monday, Oct. 19 the team's new menu that will be ready for fans when the team takes to the court at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks' Dustin Godsey joined FOX6 NOW to share more about these tasty bites.

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Bucks announced several new menu items at Fiserv Forum for the 2026-27 season.
    • Some of the new additions include brisket elote, cheesecake parfaits and a barbecue pork baked potato.
    • The Bucks open the regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 21, against the Washington Wizards.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Milwaukee Bucks fans can enjoy new food and drink options at Fiserv Forum during the 2026-27 season. The team unveiled the new lineup on Monday, Oct. 19. 

Check out the menu

New foods:

The new menu features a few twists on familiar game-day favorites, including a Cream City smash burger, half-court smash tacos and campfire funnel fries. 

Burgers and sandwiches

  • Mezzanine Club: A French onion burger and a Reuben sandwich are joining the menu.
  • The Cluckery: A new spicy chicken sandwich will be available at stands in Sections 115 and 220.
  • Mecca Burger Bar: The Cream City smash burger is coming to stands in Sections 106 and 116.

Pizza and tacos

  • Palermo’s Pizza: Three new stands in Sections 108, 119 and 224 will serve Roman-style crust pizza.
  • Johnsonville: Half-court smash tacos are coming to the stand in Section 118.

Snacks, sides and sweets

  • Mezzanine Club: Campfire funnel fries, topped with marshmallow crème, chocolate sauce and cinnamon sugar, are new to the dessert menu.
  • The Cluckery: King’s Hawaiian churro bites will be available at the stand in Section 115.
  • Smoke Stack: Brisket elote is coming to the stand in Section 122.
  • The Spot: Strawberry and turtle cheesecake parfaits are joining the menu at the stand in Section 104.
  • Spuds: The stand in Section 207 will serve a barbecue pork baked potato.

Premium offerings

  • Pritzlaff Meats: Beef, pork, veal and Colorado lamb will be available to premium guests through the suites menu and at the carving station in the BMO Club.

Beverages

  • Fiserv Forum bars: NUTRL Hard Seltzers, Hoop Tea Spiked Iced Tea and beers from Anheuser-Busch will be served throughout the arena.

Bucks season begins 

What's next:

The Bucks open the 2026-27 regular season Wednesday, Oct. 21, on the road against the Washington Wizards in D.C. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. 

The team’s home opener is Friday, Oct. 23, against the Chicago Bulls and starts at 3 p.m. 

Tickets for all Bucks games at Fiserv Forum are available at www.bucks.com/tickets

The Source: Information about the new menu was provided by the Milwaukee Bucks. This story was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota. 

Milwaukee BucksFood and DrinkMilwaukeeSports