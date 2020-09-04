New DHS dashboard shows confirmed COVID-19 cases by age group

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services launched its new dashboard Friday that will help better understand the ages of those affected by COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Current data shows that those in the 18-34 age range have more confirmed cases and higher rates of illness than all other age groups. Click here to view the latest dashboard from DHS.

“This dashboard provides information younger Wisconsinites, and everyone in our state, can use to help box in this virus,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, “We are counting on everyone to understand COVID-19 is still spreading in our state, and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.” We encourage everyone, regardless of age but particularly for those younger Wisconsinites, to be safe should they choose to spend time with people outside of their homes.”

The new dashboard shows two graphs — one with a number of confirmed cases by age group each week, and one with cumulative cases of each age group over time.

The rate accounts for differences in how each age group makes up the population and provides a more “apples to apples” comparison, a release said.

Based on interviews conducted by public health officials, people in the 18-34 age range report they are engaging in behaviors that put them more at risk for COVID-19, like attending social gatherings without staying at least six feet apart and not wearing masks, according to the DHS release.