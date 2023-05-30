Expand / Collapse search

New Cheetos snack promises to be ‘hotter than ever’

By Megan Ziegler
Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Smoky Ghost Pepper Puffs. Image: Frito-Lay

Cheetos is turning up the heat this summer with a new snack flavor that promises to be "hotter than ever" – the Flamin’ Hot Smoky Ghost Pepper Puffs. 

The puffs have a heat index that rivals the ever-popular Flamin Hot Cheetos by incorporating one of the world’s spiciest peppers. 

The puffs have a smoky flavor with a hint of sweetness that Frito-Lay believes will take snackers by surprise. 

But, beware of the slow-building heat. 

Flamin’ Hot Smoky Ghost Pepper Puffs. Image: Frito-Lay

The puffs are available exclusively in Walmart stores nationwide, and on Walmart.com. 

You can also buy some at Frito-Lay’s Snacks.com. 

The flavor is available through Aug. 14. 

This story was reported from Detroit. 